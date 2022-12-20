MTS code compliance inspector saves two homeless people from fentanyl overdose

MTS reports they had administered Narcan 15 times last year and 50 times this year.

SAN DIEGO — The head of MTS security is praising an employee for saving two people from overdosing on fentanyl.

At around 9:30 on Tuesday, December 20, San Diego Fire and Rescue says it responded to a call at 5th Avenue and G Street downtown.

When crews arrived they found three people who had overdosed on the dangerous pain killer.

One man was already dead, and another man and woman were transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital.

MTS says one of its code compliance inspectors was doing outreach with the Downtown San Diego Partnership, when she found three people passed out from a suspected fentanyl overdose.

The MTS employee administered Narcan, saving two of the three people.

“She's a hero today because of what she did, but I'm telling you it, Miss Rogers, she's a hero every day, because she's out there working with the Downtown Partnership, and really trying to make a difference in people's lives,” said Al Stielher, Director of Transit Security at MTS.

MTS says security partners don't carry Narcan but two years ago code compliance inspectors known as CCIs started carrying it to treat overdoses.

“Our CCIs would be out there and they would come into contact with somebody that was having an overdose and we'd have to sit around and wait for medics to come,” said Stiehler.

The number of times MTS has used Narcan has skyrocketed.

“Last year, we had 15 cases where we administered Narcan. And to date this year, we've had over 50,” said Stiehler.

The number of fentanyl deaths is rising too especially among the homeless.

The mayor reports five years ago two unsheltered people died from the synthetic drug and last year it rose to 113.

Last month Mayor Gloria signed an executive order directing tougher enforcement and punishments against dealers.

“We know that they target encampments and really deal their poison in those areas specifically because they are easy targets,” said Gloria.

MTS says its code compliance inspectors like Miss Rogers will continue to fight the fentanyl crisis.

“We're a transportation company, we're in the business to move people, but we realize what our role is in the society,” said Stiehler.

MTS says the code compliance inspector wants to share her story, but it still needs to be approved by the administration. CBS 8 will keep you updated on this story.

