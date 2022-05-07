MTS is hiring! New $5,000 sign-on bonus now offered for bus operators

“Like many businesses, MTS is currently experiencing a workforce shortage,” said Sharon Cooney, MTS Chief Executive Officer.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Looking for a job? The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) is offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus for newly hired bus operators and is actively recruiting for a wide range of jobs, including dozens of positions for trolley operators, bus operators, electro-mechanics, station ambassadors and administrative positions.

“Like many businesses, MTS is currently experiencing a workforce shortage,” said Sharon Cooney, MTS Chief Executive Officer. “We hope these sign-on bonuses can serve as an incentive for those seeking a fulfilling career path in transportation, and help MTS continue operating a great system for our region.”

The bonuses MTS is offering are as follows (offered through August 31):

Bus Operator/Student Bus Operator $5,000 (just increased from $1,000)

Bus Cleaner $1,000 (just increased from $500)

MTS said they offer paid training for select positions including bus, trolley and maintenance operations. Other benefits depending on the department include: healthcare, a transit pass for employees and dependents, public loan forgiveness, tuition reimbursement, wellness programs and professional development.

How to Apply:

Visit the MTS career page, browse job openings, and applications must be submitted through the portal. For more information about the sign-on bonuses and qualification requirements, click here.