MTS Minibus, Access Service could be impacted by potential work stoppage

SAN DIEGO — MTS Minibus and Access service riders are being warned to prepare for a possible work stoppage as operators and drivers continue negotiations.

First Transit operates Minibus and Access service for MTS. Employees are asking for better working conditions and higher pay.

According to MTS, service interruption was possible on Tuesday but all minibus and paratransit service operated as scheduled.

MTS says riders should continue to check the MTS website as the possibility of a work stoppage remains.

If a work stoppage goes into effect, these are the routes that would be affected:

14, 18, 25, 83, 84, 832 (weekends only), 833, 838, 944, 945/945A, 964, 965, 972, 973, 974, 978, 979 and 985. For additional information and alternate routing options, please contact the MTS Information and Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.

For MTS Access Service:

MTS is encouraging passengers to make alternate transportation arrangements.

MTS says they will send email and voice messages with updates to subscription riders as updates on service are available. For additional information, please contact MTS Access at 888-517-9627.

#MTSAlert Riders: Should a work stoppage go into effect tomorrow (4/26), the following minibus routes (in addition to paratransit service) may have limited or no service: 14, 18, 25, 83, 84, 832, 833, 838, 944, 945/945A, 964, 965, 972, 973, 974, 978, 979 & 985. pic.twitter.com/nilOyPnzdU — San Diego MTS (@sdmts) April 26, 2023