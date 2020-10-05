San Diego transit system CEO Paul Jablonski dies at 67

SAN DIEGO — The CEO of the Metropolitan Transit System, Paul Jablonski, died Sunday, MTS officials said.



Jablonski, 67, had more than a 40-year transit career and spent the last 16 years at MTS, said Rob Schupp of the MTS.



"We are shocked and saddened about the passing of Paul," MTS Board Chair and San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said. "He was a good man who not only ran a great agency, but was a respected national transit industry leader."