MTS South Bay, East County, Minibus and Access service to be impacted by work stoppage

Workers at the South Bay Bus division have voted to strike as they continue negotiations with its operator, Transdev. Here are the routes that are impacted.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego's Metropolitan Transit System is warning riders in South Bay and East County of potential bus route delays caused by a work stoppage.

Workers at the South Bay Bus division have voted to strike as they continue negotiations with its operator, Transdev. MTS said the East County and South Bay Bus Division could see an impact by the work stoppage as early as Tuesday evening.

The work stoppage could also impact Minibus and Access Service routes that are operated by First Transit. MTS said Minibus and Access Service routes could see an impact as early as Wednesday.

"If a work stoppage happens with First Transit operators, First Transit will continue to fill as many trips as possible with qualified providers and drivers while the work stoppage is in effect," MTS said in a statement.

Impacted routes

South Bay Division routes that could be impacted include:

1, 3, 5, 27, 28, 35, 225, 701, 704, 705, 709, 712, 901, 904, 905, 906, 907, 909, 916, 917, 923, 929, 932, 933, 934, 950/950A, 955, 961, 962, 963, 967, 968, 992.

Minibus routes that could be impacted include:

Weekdays: 14, 18, 25, 83, 84, 833, 838, 944, 945, 946, 964, 965, 985; Saturdays: 832, 833, 838, 945, 965; Sundays: 832, 833, 838.

To get real-time service information click here.

First Transit operates Minibus and Access service for MTS. Employees are asking for better working conditions and higher pay. First Transit is MTS’ contracted service provider for Paratransit and a limited number of fixed route services using minibuses. These employees are not directly employed by MTS. MTS does not have any authority or involvement in the negotiations.

#MTSAlert Riders: Please plan for major service disruptions to bus service. Effective immediately, expect limited to no service on routes operating out of our South Bay bus division, due to a work stoppage. Check the Alerts & Detours page for most accurate service information. pic.twitter.com/5TfohZNz4h — San Diego MTS (@sdmts) May 17, 2023