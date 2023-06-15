Multiple arrests announced in connection to residential burglaries that hit several areas, including Carmel Valley and Del Mar

Police say the suspects broke into homes located in the Northeastern and Northwestern areas of San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — Police Chief David Nisleit and District Attorney Summer Stephan announced the arrest of three suspects in a months-long burglary series involving 26 cases.

Police say the suspects broke into homes located in the Northeastern and Northwestern areas of San Diego. They were arrested June 12 after investigators served search warrants at locations in Las Vegas, Moreno Valley, and Los Angeles.

Their arraignment was Thursday afternoon and they pleaded not guilty.

According to police, Charles Ray Henderson, 48, of Riverside, along with Charelle Leann Brumfield, 30, and Anthony Latroy Robinson, 30, of Los Angeles County would travel to San Diego, where they would commit multiple break-ins in one day.

The total number of homes hit was 26 and some were located in places like Carmel Valley and Del Mar.

No one was injured during those incidents, but DA Stephan says it put entire neighborhoods on edge.

As for what led to their arrests, Police Chief Nisleit credits good detective work, saying it was a collaborative effort:

“Through investigative techniques and surveillance, investigators discovered this crew had connections to Las Vegas, Moreno Valley which is Riverside County and Los Angeles.”

When asked about additional arrests, Chief Nisleit said the investigation is ongoing.

The three have been charged with 38 federal courts and face 37 years each in prison.