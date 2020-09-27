Multiple East County churches vandalized overnight

Vandals graffitied Saint Peter Chaldean Catholic Cathedral and Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.

SAN DIEGO — Two East County churches were vandalized overnight with what authorities are calling hate speech.

Vandals graffitied Saint Peter Chaldean Catholic Cathedral and Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Images were painted on walls and floors outside the churches.

According to a Facebook post by Saint Peter Chaldean Catholic Cathedral, there were swastikas drawn as well as multiple political messages.

The Sheriff’s department said in its release that it has no tolerance for hate crimes and they are actively investigating the incident.