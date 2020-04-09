Marine life photographer catches multiple sharks swimming off Del Mar

Twenty-one-year-old Jedd Wasson saw around five juvenile Great White Sharks swimming between 10th and 15th Streets in Del Mar.

DEL MAR, Calif. — Beautiful and clear images to see taken by a college student here visiting family while taking online classes. Jedd Wasson says he was in for a treat when his camera captured multiple sharks up close in Del Mar.

Usually I would follow one shark and then I’d end up seeing another shark in the frame, and then I’d follow that one and then see another shark, so I thought it was pretty exciting,” said Wasson.

Jedd Wasson, a 21-year-old old junior at the University of Texas is studying Marine Sustainability and Education. He’s in San Diego visiting family and all this week while out paddle boarding in Del Mar, he says he’s seen sharks each day. Earlier this week some came near his board.

Wasson flew his drone between 10th and 15th streets in Del Mar to capture more of what he believes are juvenile great white sharks cruising the reef. Jedd estimates the sharks are about 8 to 10 ft long, and he’s been in contact with Del Mar lifeguards who have been keeping a close eye on the sharks.

In addition, shark researchers from Long Beach are also in the area who have been tagging the sharks.

Wasson said, “Luckily, there was no one in the water in that area, but I thought it was pretty cool from above because from the beach, you can’t really see what’s in the water, but from the drone, it gives you a whole different perspective.