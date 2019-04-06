Multiple law enforcement agencies team up for SWAT drill in San Diego Harbor

SAN DIEGO — Whether it is a shooting at the border, a business or even a school, law enforcement agencies constantly train to take down armed suspects during active shooter situations. Multiple agencies participated in a “SWAT demonstration” on Tuesday morning to hone their skills if and when a deadly situation takes place.

San Diego Harbor Police along with San Diego Police and Homeland Security SWAT units practiced what to do if there was an active shooter on the water. The officers practiced loading on to the boat then clearing each individual deck in order to regain control from the bad guys.

Harbor Police Acting Captain Jeff Geary told News 8 that drills like this are critically important so that all regional partners can get together. He said the drill practices specific threats that are being seen in the region.

Tuesday’s drill is in preparation for a department wide capabilities exercise that will beheld on June 13.