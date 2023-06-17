One dead, one injured in shooting at Liberty Station

SDPD reports that they received a call around 6:45 p.m. about the shooting, which was near a grassy area near Cushing and Womble Roads.

SAN DIEGO — One person is dead and another has been injured in a shooting in Liberty Station Saturday evening, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD reports that they received a call around 6:45 p.m. about the shooting, which was near a grassy area near Cushing and Womble Roads at a Juneteenth event.

There is no suspect information at this time. The shooter has not been arrested, and police have not provided details on the suspect's appearance or description.

Homicide investigators have taken over the case.