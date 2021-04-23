x
Multiple people shot, one dead after two overnight shootings downtown

Police say the shooter was "bumping into people" and "acting as the aggressor" in these shootings.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police says one man is dead after a shooting near 500 J. Street in downtown. Police think the shooter got into some sort of fight with the victim around 10:30 Thursday night before shooting him outside the Pendry Hotel. 

The victim is being described as a 28-year-old male. 

Police say the man then walked a block north to 5th and Island where he got into another argument with a group of men and opened fire once again. Four men were shot at that scene. One man was treated on scene and three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

San Diego Police shot the suspect with a taser shortly after the second shooting and took him into custody. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.