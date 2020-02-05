Multiple rock slides at Blacks Beach cut off lifeguard vehicle access point

Captain John Sandmeyer said there were a few small slides and one large slide that occurred just before 10 a.m. on Saturday.

SAN DIEGO — Multiple bluffs collapsed near Blacks Beach on Saturday morning, cutting off the lifeguard access road to bring their vehicles to the beach.

Captain John Sandmeyer said there were a few small slides and one large slide that occurred just before 10 a.m. on Saturday. No one on the beach below was injured. Lifeguards set up caution tape and barriers around the slides to keep the public safe.

Sandmeyer said that the cities facilities management team will be called to the scene to determine whether or not heavy machinery will be needed to remove the rocks and debris. He also said that a thorough evaluation of the cliff will take place during that time.

When asked how lifeguards plan to conduct rescues now that their vehicle road had been compromised, Sandmeyer said they have trucks and jet skis on the beach already and they were prepared with a contingency plan the moment the slide happened.