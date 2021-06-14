Multiple Southwest Airlines flights delayed Monday causing some delays in San Diego

A spokesperson for San Diego International Airport confirmed to News 8 that there were some local delays but said any other information would come from the airline.

SAN DIEGO — Southwest Airlines flights across the U.S. were delayed Monday night due to a problem with the airline receiving weather data.

A spokesperson for San Diego International Airport confirmed to News 8 that as a result there were some local delays but said any other information would come from the airline.

As of just after 9 p.m. PDT, the airline reported the issue had been resolved and flights were resuming.

Several passengers on flights across the country voiced their displeasure on Twitter.

Southwest blamed a third-party weather data provider that was having intermittent issues.

"While Southwest Teams and the vendor worked to restore connectivity, we implemented a ground stop to protect the Safety of our Crews and Customers," a Southwest spokesperson said. "We appreciate our Customers’ patience as we work to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible."

@SouthwestAir hello, any idea what the hold up is for flight 536 outta San Diego? Been sitting on plane for over 30 minutes, no update was to what delay is — Genelle Anderson (@1414Genelle) June 14, 2021