Local News

Multiple Southwest Airlines flights delayed Monday causing some delays in San Diego

A spokesperson for San Diego International Airport confirmed to News 8 that there were some local delays but said any other information would come from the airline.
FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane takes off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SAN DIEGO — Southwest Airlines flights across the U.S. were delayed Monday night due to a problem with the airline receiving weather data. 

A spokesperson for San Diego International Airport confirmed to News 8 that as a result there were some local delays but said any other information would come from the airline. 

As of just after 9 p.m. PDT, the airline reported the issue had been resolved and flights were resuming.

Several passengers on flights across the country voiced their displeasure on Twitter.

Southwest blamed a third-party weather data provider that was having intermittent issues.

"While Southwest Teams and the vendor worked to restore connectivity, we implemented a ground stop to protect the Safety of our Crews and Customers," a Southwest spokesperson said. "We appreciate our Customers’ patience as we work to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible." 

