Multiunit apartment complex fire in Nestor displaces 10 residents



Crews arrived at the scene just before 7 am.



Due to hoarding at a second-floor unit, it made it hard for fire crews to access.



Within a few minutes after arriving on the scene, flames spread through the roof of the second floor, according to Deputy Fire Chief Brian Raines.



Crews rescued a dog who they had to give oxygen to. Also, the dog suffered from third-degree burns.



No one was injured. Ten residents have been displaced and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.



The cause of the fire is not known. Arson is not suspected.