'Where is he?' | Murder of former San Diego DJ killed in Denver remains unsolved

Jason Perry was gunned down the night of August 8 in the parking lot of a Denver nightclub. His mother, Connie Perry, remembers her son as larger than life.

DENVER — The murder of a former San Diego man in Denver last month is still unsolved; no arrest made yet but police have a suspect.

"Very outgoing, very bold, very... every day was a party!," Connie said.

Jason made his living as a DJ for wedding receptions, birthday parties, and at dance clubs; sometimes working security. It's not clear why he was targeted, but what has been confirmed was the suspect had just been ousted from the club after an altercation.

Crimestoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 28-year-old Christopher Roel Hernandez.

#Denver, can you help investigators locate Christopher Roel Hernandez? He is wanted for 1st Degree Murder. If you see Hernandez or know his whereabouts please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 -- you can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/Rj3PpSaNLl — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 25, 2023

The victim’s mother has questions.

"We know who he is; yeah, they have videos, pictures, his driver's license, and they say he's in hiding. Well, naturally you're in hiding but it's weird, where is he? I don't know; are people afraid of him? I don't know," Connie said.

So the nightmare continues for Jason's Perry's loved ones.

"You have good days and bad days. You see something or think about something and it just takes you down that road and I really never felt like I had depression but now I think I know what it feels like; and it's like in a cloud," Connie said.

She hopes an arrest will bring a bit of closure.

"Maybe. I think so. I think it will help some to get this bad guy off the street," she said.

A celebration of life is planned in Scripps Ranch for mid-October, on what would have been Jason's 47th birthday.