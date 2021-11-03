Did you feel it? Mystery 'boom' and shaking reported across San Diego

A mystery boom was heard and felt across San Diego on Wednesday afternoon. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, no earthquake was reported at that time.

SAN DIEGO — A boom was heard and felt across San Diego on Wednesday afternoon. Just after 4:50 p.m. residents from across the county reported that they heard a loud boom sound and experienced shaking for 2-3 seconds.

People from Santee, Scripps Ranch, University Heights, Encinitas and other areas across the county reported the sudden boom sound that then rattled windows and doors of their homes.

The USGS website that reports earthquakes across the world does not show any activity around that time in the County.

A similar event happened on February 17 in San Diego. Similarly, it was reported being heard and felt across San Diego around 5 p.m. and no earthquake was reported by the U.S. Geological Survey.

Back in February, USGS said sonic booms, which are loud sounds associated with shock waves, are not uncommon in the southern California area.