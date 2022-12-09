NASA: Orion spacecraft won’t be landing off the coast of San Diego

The San Diego coast was set to be the landing site, however after evaluating the weather NASA decided on a landing site in the Pacific Ocean near Guadalupe Island.

SAN DIEGO — NASA has selected a new splashdown landing site for the Orion spacecraft. The San Diego coast was set to be the landing site, however after evaluating the weather NASA decided on a landing site in the Pacific Ocean near Guadalupe Island.

According to their website:

"The mission management team met with the entry flight director and NASA recovery director as the planned splashdown of Orion Sunday, Dec. 11 is now about 72 hours away. They evaluated the weather and decided on a landing site in the Pacific Ocean near Guadalupe Island, south of the primary landing area. Watch the reentry preview briefing for more details."

NASA TV coverage of Artemis I’s return to Earth begins at 11 a.m. EST on Sunday, Dec. 11. The Orion spacecraft is scheduled to splash down in the Pacific Ocean at 12:40 p.m. near Guadalupe Island.