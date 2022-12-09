x
NASA: Orion spacecraft won’t be landing off the coast of San Diego

The San Diego coast was set to be the landing site, however after evaluating the weather NASA decided on a landing site in the Pacific Ocean near Guadalupe Island.
Credit: AP
In this image provided by NASA, the Earth and its moon are seen from NASA's Orion spacecraft on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Orion and its three test dummies entered lunar orbit on Friday, Nov. 25, more than a week after launching on the first flight of the Artemis program. The spacecraft was expected to reach a maximum distance of almost 270,000 from Earth on Monday. (NASA via AP)

SAN DIEGO — NASA has selected a new splashdown landing site for the Orion spacecraft. The San Diego coast was set to be the landing site, however after evaluating the weather NASA decided on a landing site in the Pacific Ocean near Guadalupe Island.

According to their website:

"The mission management team met with the entry flight director and NASA recovery director as the planned splashdown of Orion Sunday, Dec. 11 is now about 72 hours away. They evaluated the weather and decided on a landing site in the Pacific Ocean near Guadalupe Island, south of the primary landing area. Watch the reentry preview briefing for more details."

NASA TV coverage of Artemis I’s return to Earth begins at 11 a.m. EST on Sunday, Dec. 11. The Orion spacecraft is scheduled to splash down in the Pacific Ocean at 12:40 p.m. near Guadalupe Island.

“At present, we are on track to have a fully successful mission with some bonus objectives that we’ve achieved along the way,” said Mike Sarafin, Artemis I mission manager. “On entry day, we will realize our priority one objective, which is to demonstrate the vehicle at lunar re-entry conditions, as well as our priority three objective, which is to retrieve the spacecraft.”

