Nathan Fletcher's accuser talks about backlash against speaking up against sexual harassment

Grecia Figueroa posted a nearly two-minute blog about standing up against sexual misconduct in the workplace.

SAN DIEGO — Supervisor Nathan Fletcher's accuser explained in her own words about fighting people in power.

Grecia Figueroa filed a lawsuit in late March, accusing Fletcher of sexual assault.

She posted a blog about harassment in the workplace involving people in power.

In the past, Figueroa gave statements through her attorney but now she is openly talking about speaking up against sexual misconduct in the workplace in a recent blog.

She declined our request for an interview. But we do want to make you aware that it is CBS 8’s policy not to identify alleged victims of sexual assault but Figueroa shared a picture of herself and gave us permission to use her blog and audio.

In her nearly two-minute blog post titled "A Crumbling Facade" Grecia Figueroa doesn't call out Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, the affair, or sexual misconduct allegations rather she talks about the backlash women face when they stand up against people of power and accuse them of sexual harassment

It's no wonder people feel they'll be judged when speaking up about sexual harassment if seeking vindication of one's own rights leads them to be called a liar, a mistress, a gold digger, and far worse names.

Figueroa continues to talk about women feeling threatened to come forward.

It’s no wonder 75% of sexual harassment cases in the workplace go unreported. Because even other women will label the situation a “salacious scandal” before a single piece of evidence has hit the courtroom or an investigation has at least begun. That is an insult, and it’s no wonder women feel threatened to come forward.

The former MTS spokesperson is suing Fletcher, accusing the married man of sexual assault and sexual harassment while he was the MTS and county board chairman.

He denies the allegations and says the relationship was consensual.

After the accusations surfaced, Fletcher announced he would resign from the board on May 15 and is now seeking treatment for alcohol abuse and PTSD.

Choosing to come forward is not an easy feat, and it should be respected. Choosing to do what is morally right at the cost of your future and livelihood should at least be protected.

Figueroa created the blog called "This is My Take" in 2019 writing about personal experiences.

On February 21, shortly after she was fired from MTS for what they call performance issues, she posted a blog titled "Trials and Tribulations" and talked about overcoming challenges.

There are times in my life that gave me no choice but to be strong, to move mountains with an unshakeable force of will and determination, and accomplish the absolutely impossible. That is the strength I'm bringing with me today, and if you are going through something hard, I want you to channel that too.

This was the first time Figueroa had posted on her blog since she filed the lawsuit against Fletcher.

So, where do you stand? Because if you stand for nothing…what will you fall for?

CBS 8 reached out to Fletcher's office for comment about the blog post and a spokesperson says Fletcher is unable to respond due to being in treatment.

Another woman, who interned for Fletcher in 2015 also accused him of sexual misconduct, he denies that too.

On May 2, the County Board of Supervisors will meet to discuss options for a replacement to represent District 4. Supervisor Jim Desmond says they can either decide if they will have a special election, or appoint a person or an interim supervisor.