National blood shortage impacting San Diego children with blood disorders

Blood centers have declared the national blood shortage a national emergency. Children like Kamila Saradpon depend on blood donations.

SAN DIEGO — A national blood shortage continues to take a toll for those needing blood and their families.

Some are being denied treatment because there's not enough supply.

Eight-year-old Kamila Saradpon has to go to Rady Children's Hospital every three weeks for a blood transfusion. It's because of your blood donations she can receive this life-saving treatment.

“If they didn't, nobody would be alive with thalassemia,” said Kamila.

Thalassemia is a blood disorder that hinders her hemoglobin which pumps oxygen into her body to build healthy red blood cells.

Kamila was diagnosed with the disorder at birth and has been going in for AB+ blood transfusions every three weeks since she was two months old.

“More than I can count,” said Kamila.

Her mom has kept a tally. On Thursday when we Zoomed with Kamila she was receiving her 132nd blood transfusion.

“It helps me have energy to keep me alive,” said Kamila.

Sometimes she must go in even sooner like she did Thursday when she doesn’t feel well.

“Tired and headache,” said Kamila.

CBS 8 has been following Kamila since she was 5 years old and the need for blood hasn’t stopped since then.

“We're facing a national critical blood crisis,” said Maria Saradpon, Kamila’s mother.

Blood centers across the country are calling the shortage a national emergency.

“We have friends that have thalassemia in other parts of the country that have even denied their treatment,” said Maria.

She worries her daughter could be next.

“That is my worst nightmare. My biggest fear and why my husband and I are such big advocates and voices in the community to donate blood,” said Maria.

The San Diego Blood Bank says donation drives have dropped during COVID but assure donors it's completely safe to roll up your sleeve.

“If you're scared of a needle can you just imagine my almost 8-year-old daughter? Look at her IV and she's had hundreds of pokes like this before and she takes it like a champ. She doesn't even cry,” said Maria.

While Kamila continues to be her cute 8-year-old self, jumping off the bed with her wings pretending to be a fairy, she wants us all to know how important it is to donate blood.

“Very important,” said Kamila.

January is National Blood Donation Month. If you are able, you can donate every eight weeks. But remember just one donation can save up to three lives.