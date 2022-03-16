National City awarded nearly $5 million to clean up trash and transform public spaces

Local and state leaders say the grants will generate 3,600 jobs statewide, and recipients must complete their projects by June 30, 2024.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — National City was awarded $4.9 million on Wednesday morning as a part of Governor Newsom’s Clean California grants.

National City leaders said their focus will be on the Eastside I-805 Community Greenbelt Project which will be used for a multi-use path and park improvements along under-utilized public right-of-way between Division Street and Plaza Boulevard. The city says not only will the project improve public health and safety, but it will also kick off a grand vision of a greenbelt for neighborhoods east of Interstate 805 with park space, recreation, and active transportation connections to the Sweetwater Bike Path.

National City Mayor Sotelo-Solis said, “I’m very proud of this grant award. It has come about through our ongoing partnership and advocacy with the Caltrans team, National City staff, my Mayoral office and the voices of our community. We will now have the financial resources to begin activating and cleaning up those identified areas. Now it’s time to get to work!”

In San Diego County, Caltrans will fund three separate projects in National City, El Cajon and Imperial Beach. According to a press release, the grants are part of Governor Newsom’s Clean California initiative, a $1.1 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and engage communities to transform public spaces.

“The National City Eastside I-805 Community Greenbelt project is just one of more than 100 projects to receive part of the nearly $300 million in Clean California grants to cities, counties, tribes, and transit agencies; all of which is going to underserved communities across the state” said Caltrans District 11 Director Gustavo Dallarda. “These Clean California grants for local beautification and placemaking demonstrate our commitment to making infrastructure about people, planet, and partnerships.”

Local and state leaders say the grants will generate 3,600 jobs statewide, and recipients must complete their projects by June 30, 2024. The Governor’s California Blueprint proposes an additional $100 million to fund another round of Clean California local projects.