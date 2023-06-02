National City considering a 30% pay increase for city council

National City has not seen a pay raise since 2017 but that could change tomorrow when council members consider a 30% pay increase.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — City councilmembers and the Mayor of National City may soon get a bump in pay, last month, the councilmembers voted for the pay increase with a final vote happening Tuesday.

“So we just went through an election cycle last November, this is actually the only time we can discuss a wage increase,” said Councilmember Jose Rodriguez who supports the increase.

A 30% raise is not something you normally see in the private sector, but let me show you the numbers.

City council members are considered part-time employees, they currently make $14,268.

The raise would bump them up to $18,552.

For the full-time mayor he makes $54,384 the raise would bump him up to $70,692.

With concerns in and around the community, residents have expressed concerns about the timing of the raise and the use of taxpayer funds.

Tonight CBS 8 spoke with Councilmember Jose Rodríguez and asked him about the spending.

“City council is in charge of a city budget and we want to make sure that money is distributed in a good manner. I think those concerns are valid but I think we have to look at the reality and know that city council members are part time,” said Rodriguez.

He adds that the council has denied a pay hike for years because they are committed to the community.

They are also willing to consider dividing the mayor and councilmembers salary into two different votes

“It isn’t an incredible amount. I don't think we’ll ever be in a place where we’ll be making even the average median income for National City residents.”

During the last city council meeting, Mayor Ron Morrison opposed the percentage, but did not give input.

We reached out to Mayor Ron Morrison tonight, but so far he has not responded to our request for an interview. A final vote on the pay raise is expected to happen at Tuesday's city council meeting.