National City Fire Chief uses COVID-19 antibody treatment for recovery

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — National City’s Fire Chief is speaking out about his experience contracting COVID-19 and the antibody treatment he says he used to combat the symptoms.

This antibody treatment was approved for emergency use last year. Now it’s widely available to people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and also meet the qualifications to take it.

National City Fire Chief Frank Parra says he and his wife were fully vaccinated when they went on vacation last month with friends, who were also fully vaccinated.

“We got back on Tuesday. Come Wednesday night, we started feeling a little under the weather and developed a temperature of 101. We tested Wednesday evening and by Thursday afternoon, we found that we were both positive for COVID,” Parra said.

Parra says because of his pre-existing medical conditions and their age, he and his wife immediately made the decision to seek the treatment offered for free through San Diego County’s Monoclonal Antibody Regional Centers.

“I was a breakthrough case so I was hoping that I was not one of those cases that ended up hospitalized. So if there was more thing that I could do to increase my odds of staying healthy and going through a normal recovery, then why not?” Parra said.

The treatment is called Regeneron and is available to people who have experienced mild to moderate symptoms within 10 days of developing symptoms. People who are considered high-risk; over 65, obese or have other underlying health conditions are eligible but will still be assessed by doctors before receiving treatment.

“We’re hoping that those breakthrough cases lessen in severity over time so that we learn to live with it. But right now, it’s still happening, and you still have these treatment options available. I would say get informed,” Parra said.

It’s important to note that you don’t have to be vaccinated to get this antibody treatment if you qualify. San Diego County currently has four locations offering the treatment. For more information on this antibody treatment in San Diego County, visit this link: Monoclonal Antibody Regional Centers.