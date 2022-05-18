National City imposes nearly $8K fee to United Lowrider Coalition

The fee will pay for extra police presence for each event held the first Friday thru October 2022.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Cruising in National City will cost lowriders thousands of dollars this summer. That's if they want to ride legally down Highland Avenue.

National City's mayor just announced how they want to move forward this afternoon to make sure the event isn't a public safety risk. National City's Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis says, she's a fan of low riders.

"As we all saw, and I was gobsmacked, at a loss for words actually, when we turned that corner and saw so many members of our community out there that day," said Sotelo-Solis.

Sotelo-Solis says there were likely thousands of attendees and now that she's seen first-hand just how many people supported their first night of cruising in May, she wants to make sure attendees and others in National City are safe while folks enjoy the night out cruising.

To do that, National City is imposing a $7,813.33 fee to host each event.

This fee will pay for one police sergeant and 6 police officers for 7 hours at $202.21 per hour for the sergeant and $152.33 per officer.

Sotelo-Solis adds that the National Lion’s Club in National City is paying nearly $30,000 to host a 5-day carnival.

"There aren't any resources or requirements, that are being asked of the ULC that are not being asked of any other TUP (Temporary Use) Permit Holders."



The cruises are scheduled for the first Friday of each month from May through October 2022. Not everyone is happy with the lowrider cruise return.

At a city council meeting held Wednesday, May 17, one public commenter said, “We don't want this type of people in our city. I feel you are promoting and glorifying the gangs. Please, not in our city. We are happy and in peace.”

Another public commenter shared, “I can tell you, I've grown up in this community. And the stigma that surrounds this community is nothing but a stigma.”



Mayor Sotelo-Solis says she's committed to helping the United Lowriders Coalition find creative ways to pay for the fees so that they can keep the cruises going.

"We can and have possibility of a co-sponsorship of certain fees. Or as I have done with conversations with the ULC possible sponsorship or grants that may help offset these costs."

Mayor Sotelo-Solis is providing a list of recommendations National City officials say they'll discuss with the United Low Riders Coalition next week as they get ready to let the low riders cruise on June 3.

They'll discuss these items and those creative payment options in a meeting scheduled for the week of May 22, 2022.