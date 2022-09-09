National City Police arrest juvenile in shooting death of 16-year old Damien Estrada

Estrada was shot in the head on July 20th. NCPD says they arrested a 17-year old in connection with the murder.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the July 20th shooting death of 16-year-old Damien Estrada.

National City police say they arrested the unnamed juvenile on September 8 with assistance from the U.S. Marshal's Office.

Estrada was shot in the head around 9 pm on July 20 at the intersection of East 16th Street and Euclid. At the time of the shooting, authorities viewed surveillance footage from homes in the area and saw three suspects running from the crime scene shortly after the shooting.

Estrada was taken to a hospital where he remained on life support until July 28, according to a GoFundMe drive set up for the family.

"I had to make the most difficult decision in my life to take my son Damien off life support on July 28, 2022," wrote the mother in the GoFundMe page.

Estrada attended Sweetwater Union High School at the time of the shooting.

In a statement, National City Police say they are not releasing any information on the suspected shooter and that the investigation continues.

"The suspect was booked into Juvenile Hall on murder charges. The suspect’s name is not being released because he is a juvenile. The investigation into this murder is still ongoing."

