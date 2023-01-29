National City taco man earns viral attention in TikTok

Local TikTok star "Juixxe" surprised a taco man with a generous tip. Dozens of customers have been supporting his taco stand from a now-viral post.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Teodoro Jimenez is a 'taquero' and father living in National City; he expressed his appreciation for the dozens of customers recently supporting his taco stand from a now-viral post.

“It’s been my dream,” said Jimenez.

This week business has been booming for Jimenez; it all started with this video that has over a million views on TikTok.

In the video, you can hear TikTok star Jesus Morales stop at the taco stand and offer to pay Jimenez for every taco sold in an hour.

Morales then blasted the deal to locals passing through the area, telling them to order tacos.

After the hour, Morales paid Jimenez more than $600, even tipping him an additional $1,000.

In an emotional interview, Jimenez said he never imagined his new business would get viral attention.

He reflected on a time when he was living in Mexico, struggling with his family to afford rent barely, “It was a little house,” he said.

Morales made a living as a TikTok celebrity known for tipping street vendors with hundreds and even thousands of dollars in donations from the community who supports his acts.

CBS 8’s Abbie Black first interviewed Morales in 2021 when he started going viral.

On a FaceTime call, Morales was asked about the importance of supporting his local Latino business owners.

“I Continue to support our immigrant community; being a minority myself, I know what it is to work twice as hard,” said Morales.

A few months ago, Jimenez was overwhelmed with running a taco stand in an area where several taco stands compete for business.

“I work hard, but it’s difficult,” said Jimenez.

Today he is grateful that the community has come together to keep his business thriving.

He is now saving to buy a truck to help him carry food supplies.

Morales set up a GoFundMe link for Jimenez here.