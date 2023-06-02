Viral National City taco man raised $25K thanks to Tiktok star and community support

"Thank you for helping me. Thank you, thank you, thank you, everybody! I appreciate it. Thank you so much," said Jimenez, Blue Fire Bliss taco stand owner.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — It’s been over a week since Jesus Morales’ TikTok of a National City taco man went viral with 6.6 million views.

Morales paid $600 for other customers’ tacos with an additional $1,000 tip.

Blue Fire Bliss taco stand owner Teodoro Jimenez and his wife have to prep all the ingredients at their home kitchen hours before it is open for business.

"Right now, it has doubled and doubled and doubled my business. It is very, very busy! A lot, a lot of customers to try my tacos," said Jiminez, whose first language is Spanish.

He said he sees anywhere between 250 to 300 customers daily, often selling out before they close.

A GoFundMe page started by Molares has already raised a little over $25,000, making Jimenez’s dream of buying a taco truck a soon-to-be reality.

"$25,000! Oh my God, that is very, very happy for that. Thank you, everybody. Thank you to everybody," said Jimenez.

Jimenez and his family told CBS 8 their recipes are a secret, but there is one ingredient he can share.

"Make it with all your heart. Let me tell you something: everybody is happy when you make it with your heart. Your husband, children, and your wife, too," he laughs.

He is grateful for the community’s support.

"Thank you for helping me. Thank you, thank you, thank you, everybody! I appreciate it. Thank you so much," said Jimenez.