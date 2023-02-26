Viral National City taco man receives thousands of dollars from community donations

A National City taco vendor continues to receive support from the community. He was just gifted more than $46,000 that’ll go towards helping his business.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A local taquero is again making headlines; this time, it’s for receiving a massive surprise from the same Tiktoker who helped his business gain recognition and go viral.

In the newly viral video, Tiktoker Jesus—also known as "Juixxe," surprised Teodoro Jimenez with $48,149.30 at his doorstep.

All the money came from community donations after Jesus Morales set up a GoFundMe account so Teodoro could one day buy his taco truck.

“Hoping to make my business bigger, I want to buy my food truck and open it soon. Yeah, looking for that right now,” said Jimenez.

He's now got the money to do just that; Teodoro says after he opens his food truck, he plans to invite the community who has supported him and CBS 8 for a grand opening of his future food truck business.

“Business, oh my gosh, it’s very good. It’s changed my life, my life changed,” said Jimenez.

This is a story CBS 8 has been following for weeks.

From a low-income background facing multiple barriers as an immigrant father, Teodoro says he feared losing his business two months ago.

“I know business is expensive, the rent, the product, everything. But I kept saying, "one day, I made it.”

That's until Jesus approached his taco stand in National City and offered to pay for everyone’s tacos for a full hour.

That initial video got shared over a million times, helping draw new customers to his National City taco stand.

Since then, it's been nothing but busy mornings for Teodoro and his family.

Every day they start in the kitchen chopping cilantro and onions and cooking their famous birria.

These are just some of the ingredients for their now-growing taco business.