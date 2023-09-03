National City 'Teacher of the Year' arrested again, facing 14 new felony charges

Jacqueline Ma, a teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary, was re-arrested just two days after bailing out of jail.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Just two days after bailing out of jail, former San Diego teacher of the year from Lincoln Acres Elementary was arrested again by the National City Police Department.

Ma was first arrested on Tuesday on several charges of sexual misconduct with a child under 14-years-old.

National City Police detectives said their investigation into the case continued, and developed probable cause to re-arrest Ma on an additional felony charges.

According to records from the San Diego Sheriff's Department, Ma was booked on 14 new felony charges including:

Two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14-years old

Seven counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a minor engaging in sexual conduct

Four counts of knowingly developing, duplicating, printing or exchanging child pornography

One count of intimidating a witness or victim

"Detectives conducted a surveillance operation and arrested Ma in the 3300 block of National Avenue in the City of San Diego," the police department said.

Ma was re-booked into Las Colinas Women's Detention Facility.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.





Background

Ma was voted one of the top five teachers of the year in San Diego County during 2022. Ma was arrested Tuesday on several charges of sexual misconduct with a child under 14-years-old.

Ma, an elementary school teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary in the National City School District, was charged with six felony counts of sexual misconduct with a child under 14, including lewd and lascivious acts and oral copulation, according to the San Diego Sherriff's Department.

According to National City Police, they received a call from a concerned parent who suspected her 13-year-old son was having an inappropriate relationship with a former teacher. After investigating, officers developed probable cause to arrest 34-year-old Jacqueline Ma.

A letter was sent out to the National City School District community by Superintendent, Leighangela Brady giving an update on the arrest that read in part:

"Today, law enforcement arrived at the Lincoln Acres campus at approximately 8:00 a.m. and arrested sixth-grade teacher, Jacquie Ma, on the allegation of having a physically inappropriate relationship with a former student.

The arrest took place on campus but was away from students, as both law enforcement and our site staff collaborated to ensure that student learning and the campus climate were not interrupted. We can confirm that the student no longer attends our school, and we assure you that we will do everything we can to support the investigation."

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ma has worked at the district since 2013.

Ma was chosen as one of the top five recipients of a "Teacher of the Year" award in a batch of 40 nominees in 2022.

"They were recognized at a private reception held as part of the 32nd annual “Cox Presents: Salute to Teachers,” sponsored by San Diego County Credit Union," The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.