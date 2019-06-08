SAN DIEGO — National Night Out is an opportunity for San Diego police and the community to get together. The event not only takes place in San Diego, but also across the country.

There will be a variety of events Tuesday night that include resource booths, raffles and a community walk with Police Chief David Nisleit.

The National Night Out events are designed to enhance the relationship between local communities and law enforcement and provide people with a chance to see the tools and tactics law enforcement use daily. Residents are also given crime safety tips, such as the importance of locking doors and turning on front porch lights.

National Night Out occurs annually on the first Tuesday of August.