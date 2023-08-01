National Night Out celebrates bringing law enforcement and community together

Cities across San Diego County are celebrating the National Night Out, working to build positive relationships between citizens and law enforcement.

EL CAJON, Calif. — San Diego law enforcement and first responders are getting ready to celebrate the 40th anniversary of National Night Out. This event is centered on creating positive interactions between the community and law enforcement. Taking place on August 1, this event is happening at multiple locations around San Diego County.

Chula Vista will feature a rendition of the national anthem by local singer Melanie Jimenez, guided tours, K9 demonstrations, and the Jaws of Life demonstrations. For the car enthusiasts in the area, members of the United Lowrider Coalition will have custom lowriders on display. Attendees can also snag a photo with the Chula Vista Police Hot Rod, an armored rescue vehicle, or a fire engine.

National City is hosting their 9th National Night Out with a barbeque, and swimming at the National City Municipal Pool. This event will feature grilling by the National City Firefighters Association 2744. Make sure the bring bathing suits, towels and beach chairs.

National Night Out in El Cajon is a family-friendly event with featuring live music, Whiskey Ridge, as well as country music and line dancing. A big part of the celebrations is a fitness competition that challenges participants to show their strength while overcoming obstacles. Kids will have an opportunity to feature their creative side with arts and crafts along with an art competition. In addition, there will be an auto showcase featuring sponsors like Toyota, Honda, Mercedes, BMW, and Ford. Attendees will have the ability to see a stunning collection of cars.

National Night Out features various opportunities to interact with law enforcement branches and it lets attendees explore equipment and vehicles up close and personal.

Representatives from all kinds of law enforcement or first responders will be at this event. El Cajon Police, Heartland Fire Department, AMR Paramedics, San Diego County Sheriff, San Diego Humane Society, California Highway Patrol, Border Patrol and others will be available and working to foster a strong sense of community.

From National City to Carlsbad and beyond, the 40th anniversary of National Night Out promises to provide lasting memories as law enforcement works to build positive relationships with the community.