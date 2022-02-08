National Night Out events planned Tuesday throughout San Diego County

The event began nearly four decades ago as a take-back-the-streets campaign led by residents having gatherings in a show of community pride.

SAN DIEGO — Community gatherings are planned across San Diego County Tuesday and Tuesday evening as residents gather with police officers, sheriff's deputies and various other authorities as part of the annual National Night Out crime-prevention event.

Over the years, the event has grown to include block parties, parades, movie screenings and picnics, with millions of people taking part across the country.

During the event, residents are encouraged to lock their doors, turn on their front house lights and join with neighbors, law enforcement and Neighborhood Watch leaders at local neighborhood events.

Activities vary by event but generally include food, police and fire department displays, live entertainment and a chance to interact with city officials.

Events are planned throughout areas patrolled by the El Cajon Police Department, Chula Vista Police Department, and National City Police Department. Most San Diego County police departments will also host events.

National City National Night Out:

Time: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Location: Kimball Park at 1200 D Avenue in National City

Kimball Park at 1200 D Avenue in National City Info: There will be several displays for people to interact with during the event, including SWAT equipment, police vehicles and motorcycles, a K-9 demonstration, and more. National City Fire Fighter heroes will also be on scene with grilling FREE hamburgers and hotdogs for the first 500 participants.

Chula Vista National Night Out:

Time: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Location: Chula Vista Police Department Headquarters at 315 Fourth Avenue

Chula Vista Police Department Headquarters at 315 Fourth Avenue Info: Free event includes guided tours of the facility, K-9 demonstrations, a Jaws of Life demonstration by the Chula Vista Fire Department, a Home Depot Children's Workshop, a kid's zone area, crime prevention information, and an opportunity to meet SWAT and Mobile Field Force team members.

The Pad Squad from the San Diego Padres also will be in attendance from 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Free tacos will be generously provided by Tacos El Gordo, while supplies last.

El Cajon National Night Out

Time: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Location: Parkway Plaza at 415 Fletcher Pkwy in El Cajon

Parkway Plaza at 415 Fletcher Pkwy in El Cajon Info: There will be live K-9 demonstrations, games, public safety displays, face painting, free kids' haircuts, line dancing lessons, giveaways, a DJ and more.

Started in 1984, National Night Out is billed as "America's night out against crime." It is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored by local municipalities and law enforcement agencies nationwide.