South Bay pharmacy offers new ways to get rid of unwanted meds ahead of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Saturday, April 22 is set to be the Drug Enforcement Administration's "Spring Take Back Day."

Tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs will be collected at various sites throughout the country that can be found through DEATakeBack.com.

In a statement, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said that this occasion has "helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications,," those that are "old, unwanted, or expired" that "too often become a gateway to addiction."

Lyon’s Pharmacy in Chula Vista hosted a news conference on Wednesday to announce measures South Bay residents can take to dispose of unwanted medications safely. They carry a unique product called Dispose Rx that helps you get rid of unwanted prescriptions. They say you fill the pill bottle with water, pour is the disposing powder and shake it until you no longer hear pills rattling.

Since it's inception, Take Back Day has removed 8,300 tons of medication from circulation, according to the DEA.

The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 pm. On Saturday. These collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps or illicit drugs, according to the DEA.

Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain in their original container, they said. The cap on these must be "tightly sealed" in order to prevent leakage, the DEA said.