NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A 36-year-old man was killed in a crash on Interstate 5 in National City Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the driver who caused the crash fled the scene.

The crash on happened on the northbound freeway, just north of State Route 54, occurred at 4:51 a.m.

The accident involved four vehicles, according to the CHP.

All lanes of Northbound Interstate 5 Freeway were closed for several hours between Mile of Cars Way and Harbor Dr/Civic Center Dr. Lanes were reopened at 10:40 a.m.