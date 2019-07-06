A natural gas leak forced road closures, evacuations and trolley-service delays Friday in a busy commercial district near the Parkway Plaza mall.

The vapors began wafting around the intersection of Petree Street and North Marshall Avenue in El Cajon about noon, when a construction crew accidentally ruptured a 2-inch-diameter gas transmission pipe, said Sonny Saghera, a spokesman for Heartland Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters and police evacuated five businesses on nearby Jackman Street and shut down traffic lanes near the site of the leak while crews from San Diego Gas & Electric were en route to repair the line.

San Diego Metropolitan Transit System officials suspended light-rail service in the area as a precaution due to the problem, offering trolley customers bus rides between the agency's El Cajon and Gillespie Field stations.

Utility crews were still working to halt the leak in the late afternoon, Saghera said.

There were no reports of anyone suffering any ill effects from the airborne gas fumes.