Naval Base San Diego celebrates 100 years

Naval Base San Diego invited the public for its centennial celebration. Thousands of people had the opportunity to tour Naval ships on Saturday.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Naval Base San Diego celebrated its centennial by opening its gates to the public.

It is the first time that the base has held an open house for the public since Sep. 11, 2001.

From kid games to active combat ship tours, it's just a few ways Naval Base San Diego celebrated its 100 years of service as it hosted thousands of San Diegans to their base.

“The public knows that we are here, but they don’t really know what we do so we are opening the doors to have all of the families and all of the spouses to come watch all different types of ships,” said Lieutenant Jarred Reid

While the tour ships are meant to show off Amphibious Assault Ships, combat ships and even two destroyers–informing the public of how some of these ships are used for aviation support and help carry F-35’s or any helicopter the Marine Corps. has.

The event was actually meant to help ease the fear that families go through everyday as they prepare for their loved ones to leave for combat.

“I Have a nephew in the air force, our son is a marine,” said Janice Raid, who was in line for the tour ships and told CBS 8 that boarding one of the ships brought her some anxiety as she pictured her son and nephew also boarding these ships while in combat.

The Navy Exchange says events like these are also needed to shine the light on sailors in the navy who are doing their part every day to defend America.

While those that defend our nation, were on board, but this time next to friends, families, and visitors–not in a gray vessel slipping across the ocean like a mist.