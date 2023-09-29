Navy Federal to offer paycheck relief to members impacted by government shutdown

The credit union said eligible members will be provided a direct deposit advance if they are impacted by the possible government shutdown.

SAN DIEGO — Navy Federal Credit Union says they will help eligible members with paycheck assistance if the U.S. Government shuts down.

In a statement to members this week, the credit union said eligible members will be provided a direct deposit advance if they are impacted by the possible government shutdown.

Who's eligible?

Active duty servicemembers, federal government employees and contractors who have direct deposit with Navy Federal will be eligible for the help.

“In the event of a government shutdown, we want to provide our members with peace of mind,” said Pete Amstutz, senior vice president of savings and membership at Navy Federal. “Serving our members is foundational to our mission. We want to do the right thing and be there when they need us the most.”

Navy Federal will accept registration for the paycheck assistance program up to three business days after the scheduled payday.

Members who are impacted by the shutdown, but are ineligible still have options. Navy Federal reccommends reaching out to member services for alternative services for financial relief.

According to Navy Federal Credit Union, they have provided help to members during previous government shutdowns. Including providing loans to 20,000 members during the government shutdown in 2018-2019.

In addition to military personnel not getting paid, childcare programs, such as WIC, which provides grocery assistance to seven million pregnant people, mothers and children, would be put on hold.



Many military families take advantage of the program. They also rely on childcare grants. Those may also end temporarily.

To apply for the government shutdown paycheck assistance program, click here.