Sailors injured in watercraft wreck at Naval Base Point Loma while conducting routine training operations

SAN DIEGO — Five members of the US Navy were sent to local hospitals Friday after a crash involving a watercraft during routine training operations.

The City of San Diego said that a caller requested fire and medical aid around 1:50 a.m. on 140 Sylvester near Naval Base Point Loma.

Five people were transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the accident and Navy officials are now investigating.

In a statement, the Navy said the following: