Sailors injured in watercraft wreck at Naval Base Point Loma while conducting routine training operations

SAN DIEGO — Five members of the US Navy were sent to local hospitals Friday after a crash involving a watercraft during routine training operations.
The City of San Diego said that a caller requested fire and medical aid around 1:50 a.m. on 140 Sylvester near Naval Base Point Loma.
Five people were transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear what led up to the accident and Navy officials are now investigating.
In a statement, the Navy said the following:
“On June 16, at approximately 1:50 a.m., a West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit conducting routine training operations off the coast of Southern California hit the Zuniga Point Jetty while entering San Diego Bay. Five Sailors were taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition. An investigation into the mishap is underway.”