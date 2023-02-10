Navy Pier will be converted into 'Freedom Park'.

The California Coastal Commission Thursday issued a permit for a plan to convert Navy Pier into a public park.

SAN DIEGO — The California Coastal Commission Thursday issued a permit for a plan to convert Navy Pier into a public park along San Diego Bay's North Embarcadero, in what project proponents are calling a major milestone.

The Port of San Diego and USS Midway Museum are spearheading the project -- proposed to be called Freedom Park, with nods to San Diego's military history throughout.

"This is a huge milestone for the port, the Midway and the coastal commission, and is proof that a positive solution for all can be found in challenging situations," said Rafael Castellanos, chairman of the Board of Port Commissioners. "We look forward to delivering this exciting new public park -- and improving public access -- on the North Embarcadero, the port's most visible and public waterfront often considered San Diego's `front porch."'

The coastal development permit issued by the commission Thursday allows "for demolition of the headhouse structure at the entrance to the pier, structural repairs/rehabilitation on and under the pier in the vicinity of the demolished headhouse, and then construction of the park," according to the port.

A structural pile improvement project is already underway beneath the pier. Port leaders anticipate starting demolition of the headhouse building in early 2024, followed by repairs and improvements to the pier, and subsequently construction of Freedom Park. The park's opening is anticipated for 2028.

"This is a great next step, and together with our partners at the Port of San Diego, we're now positioned to make Freedom Park on Navy Pier a reality," said Mac McLaughlin, president and CEO of the USS Midway Museum. "This new park will not only be a major public gathering place on the bayfront, but will also be a proud tribute to the service and sacrifices of our military veterans."

The current estimates for design and construction of the project total $64.5 million. The port and Midway entered into a Memorandum of Understanding in May 2022 to establish each party's commitments for funding the project.

According to the port statement, Freedom Park will be designed to connect with the adjacent park areas surrounding the Midway, including areas along the promenade and extending into G Street Mole to the Bob Hope Memorial, resulting in what proponents are touting as the largest veterans park on the West Coast.

The park will include pedestrian pathways around and through the park, landscaping, enhanced paving, benches, play structures, memorials and monuments, coastal access and interpretive signage, signage, restrooms, concessionaire and parking.