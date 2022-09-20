Navy & Port of San Diego sign agreement that will generate millions for electrification projects

The agreement will give the Navy access to participate in California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standards market.

SAN DIEGO — The United States Navy and the Port of San Diego celebrated an agreement on Tuesday that is expected to generate millions of dollars for electrification projects around San Diego Bay.

The agreement will give the Navy access to participate in California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standards market. A move they say will further reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality and public health on and around the San Diego Bay Working Waterfront.

A Port of San Diego spokesperson said, "It’s the most ambitious document of its kind, without a doubt in the state of California and probably the nation. It has some very aspirational goals, many of which go well beyond state requirement."

The Navy will now plug into shore power rather than powering internally when docked. They say this move will help reduce carbon emissions and will generate low carbon fuel standard credits. One credit is equivalent to one metric ton of carbon dioxide being reduced. That is expected to generate millions of dollars for electrification projects. Some of these projects include fully electric tugboats as well as fully electric truck fleets.

The agreement is also aligned with two presidential orders that requires all federal agencies to reduce carbon emissions.

