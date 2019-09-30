SAN DIEGO — A U.S. Navy sailor died after falling from an aircraft elevator aboard the USS Nimitz, officials said Sunday.

The Nimitz aircraft carrier was in port at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado when Sailor Juan Jose Garcia-Herrera, 21, fell from one of the elevators used to move aircraft from the flight deck to the internal hangar. The accident happened around 9 p.m. Friday.

The Navy said Logistics Specialist Seaman Garcia-Herrera, who is from Chicago, suffered serious injuries and was transported to UCSD Regional Trauma Center, where he died around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Garcia-Herrera completed logistics specialist 'A' school before reporting aboard Nimitz in June 2017. He deployed aboard Nimitz in support of Operation Inherent Resolve later that year. Memorial service plans are pending.

The Navy released the sailor's name 24 hours after the family was notified, as per Defense Department policy.

According to a press release from the USS Nimitz Public Affairs office, the accident is under investigation.

The Nimitz, commissioned in 1975, was in San Diego for routine training operations.