U.S. Navy identifies sailor killed in van crash

SAN DIEGO — The United States Navy has identified the Navy Sailor killed in a car crash near Jacumba on Friday. Electronics Technician 2nd Class John Deltoro, 29 was killed during the accident and pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other U.S. Navy Sailors were transported to hospitals for injuries, two remain in critical condition. Their names are being withheld in accordance with Navy policy.

The fatal accident happened Friday morning when the van they were in crashed on Interstate 8 in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County.

The traffic accident happened while the sailors returned from training at Camp Billy Machen in Niland, California, the U.S. Navy said on Friday.

The westbound Chevrolet Express veered off the freeway near Carrizo Gorge Road in Jacumba, went down an embankment, struck a large boulder and overturned shortly before 10 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

One of the occupants died at the scene, Cal Fire Capt. Neil Czapinski said. Paramedics airlifted three others to a hospital for treatment of severe injuries and transported a fourth patient with moderately serious trauma by ground ambulance, Czapinski said.