Navy to move ships out of San Diego Bay to prevent damage from Hilary

SAN DIEGO — The United States Navy announced Friday night that it will move warships out of the San Diego Bay to avoid potential damage inflicted by Hilary.

The Navy says ships and submarines will get underway Saturday from Naval Base San Diego, Naval Base Coronado and Naval Base Point Loma. The ships will remain at sea until Hilary passes over the region.

“In order to ensure the safety of our Sailors and ships, we are taking all necessary measures to mitigate potential damage to infrastructure and Third Fleet vessels caused by the storm,” said Vice Adm. Michael Boyle, commander, U.S. Third Fleet. “Safety remains our top priority, and putting all capable ships to sea makes it easier for us to manage the situation ashore.”

The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for San Diego County late Friday night, upgraded from the first-ever Tropical Storm Watch issued earlier on Friday morning.

The Navy says ships that are planned to remain in port will take precautions to avoid damage caused by Hilary.

Military aircraft have been secured in hangars that the Navy says are strong enough to withstand winds more powerful than what are expected with Hilary.

Hilary is now classified as a Category 4 hurricane, with sustained winds of 130 mph. As it encounters cooler ocean water to the north, the storm will begin to decay and lose momentum between Saturday and Sunday which will prompt a gradual downgrade, eventually to a Category 1 storm along the northern Baja coast.

