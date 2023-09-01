NCTD closes coastal rail corridor for maintenance this weekend

No Coaster service in San Diego County Saturday or Sunday, March 11th and 12th.

SAN DIEGO — The North County Transit District Saturday closed the coastal rail corridor for the weekend to allow for maintenance and infrastructure improvements, with service scheduled to resume Monday morning.

The closure -- to be followed by a weekend rail closure March 25-26 -- will feature no COASTER service in San Diego County.

Some residents living near portions of the rail line may hear heavy equipment noise and be subject to bright light over the duration of the weekend work.

No replacement bus service connecting COASTER stations will be available. Alternatives for some COASTER passengers may include BREEZE Route 101 or MTS connections. Customers are urged to plan ahead and make alternative travel arrangements. For trip planning assistance, customers can visit GoNCTD.com or contact NCTD Customer Service at 760-966-6500.

After this weekend's closure, coastal rail service will re-open for regularly scheduled service in time for the Monday morning commute, a NCTD statement reads. Passengers should note that trains may be delayed up to 15 minutes on Monday. The same will be true for the March 25-26 coastal rail line closure.

This weekend, all coastal rail line service will be suspended between Oceanside Transit Center and Santa Fe Depot for routine maintenance and rail infrastructure work. COASTER will return to regular schedule for the Monday morning commute. pic.twitter.com/g68RVOVC7f — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) March 11, 2023

"While no passenger rail service will be available during the weekend closures, other vehicles and equipment will operate along the railroad right-of-way and on the rail at non-specified times," the statement reads. "Residents along the corridor should remain alert at legal crossings and not trespass on the railroad right-of-way."