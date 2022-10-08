NCTD shuts down COASTER Service this weekend for rail corridor maintenance

No replacement bus service connecting COASTER stations will be available.

SAN DIEGO — Starting Saturday, the North County Transit District will shut down COASTER service to allow regular maintenance and infrastructure improvements along the coastal rail corridor.

No replacement bus service connecting COASTER stations will be available. Alternatives for some COASTER passengers may include BREEZE Route 101 or Metropolitan Transit System connections, a NCTD spokesperson said.

After the weekend closure, coastal rail service will re-open for regularly scheduled service in time for the Monday morning commute. Passengers should note that trains may be delayed up to 15 minutes on Monday.

While no passenger rail service will be available during the weekend closure, other vehicles and equipment will operate along the railroad right-of- way and on the rail at non-specified times. Residents along the corridor should remain alert at legal crossings, and not trespass on the railroad right-of-way, authorities said.