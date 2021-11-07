Nearly 300 guns exchanged in Vista for gift cards, other incentives

Participants in the buyback program decided to turn in their guns for a variety of reasons, and the sheriff’s department said they take them with no questions asked.

VISTA, Calif. — The San Diego Sheriff’s Department and community partners gave gun owners the opportunity to turn in any unwanted firearms on Sunday in Vista.

“Our goal is just to make it easy for them to dispose of them,” said Lt. Aldo Hernandez with SDSO.

As an added incentive, gift cards and skateboards were offered in exchange.

Participants in the buyback program decided to turn in their guns for a variety of reasons, and the sheriff’s department said they take them with no questions asked.

“They could get stolen some time or they don’t know how to properly store them and be safe with them,” said Lt. Hernandez.

Participants received a $100 gift card for handguns, rifles and shotguns or a $200 gift card for assault weapons. They could also exchange their unwanted weapons for a new skateboard. By the end of the event, about 20 skateboards were given out, officials said.

“I have two grandchildren and I just didn’t feel comfortable having them at the house, so I brought them in,” said buyback participant Nancy Zoepfl.

The last “Guns for Gift Cards” event was held in Encanto on June 5, where 70 guns were exchanged. This time in Vista on, a total of 298 guns were collected, including 25 from one car.

“[It's] very successful so far, and we’re very happy,” said Lt. Hernandez.

And what happens to the guns once they’re turned in?

“We’ll run serial numbers and if the gun is clear, we’ll destroy it in accordance with the law,” said Lt. Hernandez.

With more unwanted guns now off the streets, people had this to say about the importance of this program.