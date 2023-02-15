Nearly 600 people become American citizens at large-scale ceremony at the Rady Shell

The 592 citizenship candidates represent 74 countries.

SAN DIEGO — Nearly 600 new American citizens from various countries took part in a ceremony put on by the U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services (UCIS) at the Rady Shell Wednesday, February 15.

A total of 592 new citizens represented more than 74 countries, including Afghanistan, Argentina, Italy, Mexico, Ukraine, Taiwan, and many others.

"I'm very excited, it’s a very special day," said Ahmad Armaghan, who is originally from Afghanistan.

"I'm very happy today and I found way more than what I was expecting when I first started," added Simone Genevose, originally from Italy.

Some new citizens say they came to the U.S. to pursue new dreams and create a better future for themselves and their families.

"I'm very thankful for this country and to be pursuing a career that otherwise I would not be able to in Italy," said Genovese.

"My entire family is in Afghanistan, I moved here by myself, and it's exciting, it's exciting," added Armaghan.

Many say they left their families and loved ones back home to start a new life in a new country. Some have been waiting years to become naturalized citizens.

"I've been waiting five years for today and I'm very excited. I'm proud to be an American citizen, I will be proud to vote," said Armaghan.

Despite the long process, they say it was all worth it.

"America is the best place to be it is a wonderful country, we have all the rights, we can exercise all our rights and today I'm very happy," continued Armaghan.

"I'm very proud to become a citizen today and today this is a country of real freedom, and possibility and a huge future is waiting for my family and kids," said Ukrainian American, Viktoria Gigolitti.

