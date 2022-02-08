Neighbors in Kensington push to keep historical buildings intact after the property goes up for sale

The buildings include the Ken Theater, Cucina Sorella and The Haven in Kensington.

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO - Neighbors in Kensington are pushing back against any commercial development project that could change what they describe as a historic complex. The complex includes two restaurants - Cucina Sorella and The Haven and the Ken Theater, all built in the late 1940s.

"It's just gonna change everything about Kensington," said Marissa Brand, a concerned neighbor.

The three properties were recently listed for sale and although no buyer has come forward yet, neighbors say they want the buildings to stay intact without someone tearing them down.

"This complex of buildings right here are in great shape to start with. There's nothing wrong with them. They don't need to be torn down... they're are also very historic," said Maggie McCann, another concerned and long-term neighbor who's been outspoken about preserving Kensington.

McCann has been outspoken about preserving the feel and look of the buildings because she says it’s what makes this neighborhood unique.

The group of neighbors say they fear the buildings could be torn down by developers and used to build high-rise housing that would eat away at already limited parking and add to the heavy traffic in the small community.

"Anything coming in here that's being proposed... No parking for the neighborhood is going to be a non-starter. Some of my neighbors here are within this project, and already don't have any parking on their own streets. That's not why we moved to Kensington we came here for the small-town feel," added McCann.

"We’ll do whatever it takes to keep this, the historical, beautiful property that it is," added Brand.

The group of neighbors say they would even consider forming a limited liability partnership and buy the location to preserve it.

