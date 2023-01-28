Netflix series stars of 'Selling Sunset' opening new office in San Diego

The Oppenheim Group, stars of the hit Netflix series "Selling Sunset," announced their plans to open a new office in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — The Oppenheim Group, stars of the hit Netflix series "Selling Sunset," announced their plans to open a new sprawling office in San Diego.

The real-estate giant group took to social media to share that their fourth and newest office was planned to open in the La Jolla area of San Diego.

"Coming in strong with a nearly 3,000 sq. ft. stunning office space in the heart of La Jolla, on the corner of the two best walking streets, Prospect and Girard Ave," The Oppenheim Group posted on Instagram.

The Oppenheim Group is a professional real estate brokerage serving buyers and sellers of luxury property, according to their website. The brokerage comprises a close group of realtors led by the firm’s President and Founder, Jason Oppenheim.

The realtors gained notable popularity through a Netflix series called "Selling Sunset."

"Selling Sunset" showcases The Oppenheim Group's drama, where elite real estate brokers sell the luxurious life to their affluent buyers. And the drama gets bumped up even more when a new agent joins the team, and the veterans want her to prove herself before accepting her as a group member," the show's IMDB page detailed.

The new location in La Jolla was scheduled to open in March 2023.

"We couldn’t be more excited for our expansion into San Diego County and all the amazing agents that we are bringing on board," The Oppenheim Group said.

It's unknown if "The O Group" will record a Selling Sunset rendition or if plans could already be in the works to have a Netflix production of the realtor's moves recorded in San Diego.