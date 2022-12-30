New 2023 California law cracks down on dangerous, deadly 'side shows'

A new law is hitting the books allowing authorities to charge a driver with vehicular manslaughter if someone dies as a result of a side show or street racing.

SAN DIEGO — California will soon be cracking down even more on "side shows" or "street takeovers," which are becoming more and more common here in San Diego.

Beginning Jan. 1, a new law hits the books allowing authorities to charge a driver with vehicular manslaughter if someone dies as a result of a side show or street racing.

One of the most recent sideshows took place at the intersection of Kerns Street and Drucker Lane in Otay Mesa on Christmas morning, causing more than $5,000 worth of damage, after which police say the participants then headed over to Chula Vista later in the day for yet another side show, creating even more destruction.

"It is incredibly dangerous," said Lt. Adam Sharki with San Diego Police. "It is unsafe for the community and the police department is aggressively going after these events."

In the case of these recent Christmas day side shows, San Diego Police have impounded four of the vehicles, while an investigation is underway into those allegedly involved, who are facing possible charges of felony vandalism, reckless driving and exhibition of speed.

Local and state authorities throughout California are now cracking down even more on these 'speed contests'.

"While this may seem like innocent fun to some people, there is a lot of property damage that occurs, there's injuries and we have had deaths at these events," Lt. Sharki added.

Starting the first of the year, parking lots and off-street parking facilities will be included, along with public streets, where these 'takeovers,' 'side shows' and other reckless speed contests will be illegal.

:In addition to that, if somebody is engaged in an activity such as a side show, street racing or even going over 1000 miles per hour, another new law allows us to use that as 'gross negligence' to charge them with vehicular manslaughter if somebody dies as a result of their actions," added Sgt. Brian Pennings of the California Highway Patrol.

Another state law, passed last year that will go into effect in 2025, will allow the courts to suspend the license of a driver participating in a 'side show'.on a public street.

"The reckless speeding and side shows and street races, the use of cars as weapons, are not victimless crimes," State Senator Henry Stern said earlier this year. He has been pushing for more funding to crack down on side shows and other forms of street racing.

Last month, the CHP received a $1.5 million federal grant to combat street side shows, which will be combined with $5.5 million already earmarked in the state budget to fund outreach, education and other resources to eliminate these dangerous, sometimes deadly shows.

"They are certainly not a game or a vanity project or something to put on your Tik Tok or your Instagram and be proud of," Stern added.

To take a closer look at the state's new crack down on sideshows, click here.