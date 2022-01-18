How will new 5G networks affect flights to and from San Diego?

AT&T and Verizon responded to concerns from airlines by agreeing to delay turning on some of their 5G towers around certain airports.

SAN DIEGO — Growing concerns over new 5G wireless services and how they could affect aircraft technology caused the nation’s largest airlines to ring the alarm.

A letter signed by C.E.O.s from 11 major airlines, it reads in part, “Immediate intervention is needed to avoid significant operational disruption to air passengers, shippers, supply chain and delivery of needed medical supplies.”

“The FAA was concerned that the frequency from those towers could actually have an impact on the landing instruments that many airplanes use,” said Scott Keyes, founder of a travel website.

The new 5G networks, scheduled to launch Wednesday, use C-band frequencies that were purchased from the FCC.

Because these particular frequencies could possibly interfere with aircraft instruments, major airlines want these new 5G networks to be prohibited within two miles of airport runways.

“They were worried that this was actually going to create a safety issue for many airplanes landing,” said Keyes. “Especially in low-visibility environments where they rely less on eyesight and more on the instruments to tell them, for example, how far off the ground the airplane is.”

AT&T and Verizon responded by agreeing to delay turning on some of their towers around certain airports.

In a statement released Tuesday, an AT&T spokesperson said:

“At our sole discretion we have voluntarily agreed to temporarily defer turning on a limited number of towers around certain airport runways as we continue to work with the aviation industry and the FAA to provide further information about our 5G deployment, since they have not utilized the two years they’ve had to responsibly plan for this deployment. We are frustrated by the FAA’s inability to do what nearly 40 countries have done, which is to safely deploy 5G technology without disrupting aviation services, and we urge it do so in a timely manner. We are launching our advanced 5G services everywhere else as planned with the temporary exception of this limited number of towers.”

So will any of this affect flights to and from San Diego?

A statement released Tuesday from San Diego International Airport reads:

“The concern is that the telecommunications companies’ nationwide efforts to expand their 5G networks could potentially interfere with aircraft systems, causing increased delays, diversions, cancelations, and disruptions. It’s important to note that, at this time, the telecommunications companies operating at San Diego International Airport (SAN) have not implemented 5G. The telecommunication companies have agreed to work with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the aviation industry to support technical assessments that will help the FAA and operators ensure continued operations at affected airports. We continue to monitor the situation locally as 5G is implemented.”

A statement from U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigeig reads:

"We recognize the economic importance of expanding 5G, and we appreciate the wireless companies working with us to protect the flying public and the country’s supply chain. The complex U.S. airspace leads the world in safety because of our high standards for aviation, and we will maintain this commitment as wireless companies deploy 5G."

A statement by President Biden on the 5G agreement reads:

“I want to thank Verizon and AT&T for agreeing to delay 5G deployment around key airports and to continue working with the Department of Transportation on safe 5G deployment at this limited set of locations. This agreement will avoid potentially devastating disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations, and our economic recovery, while allowing more than 90 percent of wireless tower deployment to occur as scheduled. This agreement protects flight safety and allows aviation operations to continue without significant disruption and will bring more high-speed internet options to millions of Americans. Expanding 5G and promoting competition in internet service are critical priorities of mine, and tomorrow will be a massive step in the right direction. My team has been engaging non-stop with the wireless carriers, airlines, and aviation equipment manufacturers to chart a path forward for 5G deployment and aviation to safely co-exist – and, at my direction, they will continue to do so until we close the remaining gap and reach a permanent, workable solution around these key airports.”